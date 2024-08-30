Sign up
306 / 365
A Ray of Sunshine
The lack of colour seems to emphasise the sunbeam behind St Gregory’s RC Church in Cheltenham.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
sky
church
sun
buildings
clouds
sunshine
architecture
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful b&w capture and perspective.
August 31st, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely pov! fav!
August 31st, 2024
