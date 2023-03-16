Previous
Birthday Desk Part 1 by cndglnn
234 / 365

Birthday Desk Part 1

A couple of my coworkers decorated my desk while I was out of the office celebrating my birthday.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

LaC1ndy

@cndglnn
It’s been a year since I posted my last photo, so here I am… This time I am beginning my “Road to 60” in pictures! I’ve...
64% complete

