by cobaltbluepen578
Felt creative today and photographed a garlic head with no cloves as if it was a flower/mushroom.

I wonder if I could reuse it to grow more cloves??
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Ilse

@cobaltbluepen578
29, amateur baker and art enthusiast. Looking to improve my photo skills and get inspired! I was here in 2011, but had my account deleted...
