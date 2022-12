Smile

I saw this stack of used tyres on the side of the road and took a photo. I looked down the stack onto the sandy floor and saw a smiley face looking back at me 🙃



Just kidding. I added the smiley face and thought I’d add the image to the composite challenge. The smiley face I found in Picsart’s catalogue of free-to-use stickers, and I changed the colouring of the black tyres to give a similar hue to the smiley.