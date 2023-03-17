Previous
Rainbow Challenge Day 17 -Blue by cocokinetic
Rainbow Challenge Day 17 -Blue

I took a photograph of a male mannequin in a men’s clothing store, and used a blue duotone filter on the image in PhotoLeap.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Karen

@cocokinetic
PompadOOr Photography ace
Cool!
March 16th, 2023  
Mallory ace
Fun blues and so creative!
March 16th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Very effective
March 16th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Very cool. Well done.
March 16th, 2023  
