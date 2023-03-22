Previous
Next
Rainbow Challenge Day 22- Yellow by cocokinetic
330 / 365

Rainbow Challenge Day 22- Yellow

This is the tiniest butterfly I have ever seen. I think it has not much more than an inch wingspan. The flower, a Wedelia daisy, is already a small flower, and it looks quite large against the butterfly.

I captured this photograph a couple days ago, to keep for when yellow came round on the calendar again.

I don’t know what I liked more: the butterfly or the dainty little daisy. I think I like them both equally, although that little butterfly did entrance me for a good few minutes.

I looked up the name of the butterfly; google lens tells me it’s a Pea Blue butterfly. Even the name’s cute!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lampides_boeticus
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PompadOOr Photography ace
A beautiful macro!
March 22nd, 2023  
Mallory ace
A spectacular capture. Gorgeous!
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise