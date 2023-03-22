Rainbow Challenge Day 22- Yellow

This is the tiniest butterfly I have ever seen. I think it has not much more than an inch wingspan. The flower, a Wedelia daisy, is already a small flower, and it looks quite large against the butterfly.I captured this photograph a couple days ago, to keep for when yellow came round on the calendar again.I don’t know what I liked more: the butterfly or the dainty little daisy. I think I like them both equally, although that little butterfly did entrance me for a good few minutes.I looked up the name of the butterfly; google lens tells me it’s a Pea Blue butterfly. Even the name’s cute!