Hibiscus
Captured on my phone in the bright midday sun today. I changed the background in Photoroom; there was a pile of garden tools and refuse behind this pretty flower.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
Renee Salamon
Beautiful colour and great edit
April 2nd, 2023
