Hibiscus by cocokinetic
341 / 365

Hibiscus

Captured on my phone in the bright midday sun today. I changed the background in Photoroom; there was a pile of garden tools and refuse behind this pretty flower.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Karen

Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful colour and great edit
April 2nd, 2023  
