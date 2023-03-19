Rainbow Challenge Day 19 - Pink

This is not a very pinkified capture - but the girls, brother and their grandmother were having such a whale of a time, their joviality and good humour was infectious and I had such pleasure photographing them.



I thought the pink sleeves might qualify for today’s colour if I put a few in a collage to make the pink more prominent.



I love the grandmother’s feet (and chair) buried in the sand… she was having a super time on the beach as well. A happy family having a happy beach day.



Photos were captured yesterday afternoon, 18 March.