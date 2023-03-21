Previous
Chameleon by cocokinetic
300 / 365

Chameleon

In this rainbow album, I have one vertical line of disruption, just a line of whatever-stuff.

I’m not too mad about the composition of this capture; the chameleon should be facing into the frame, not out of it.

But it’s the clearest shot of him I could get - he was quite camouflaged, my camera had difficulty focusing. After autofocus hunted around unsuccessfully, I tried manual focus, but still no good - I should get into the habit of bringing the tripod along.

The other captures are so blurry it’s just not funny. Or I have clear focus on the grass or tree root (!) and the chameleon is just a long wad of something brown.
Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023
Photo Details

