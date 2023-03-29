Previous
Rainbow Challenge Day 29 - Yellow by cocokinetic
308 / 365

Rainbow Challenge Day 29 - Yellow

A young woman walked past me wearing this lovely big yellow hat. I removed the background in PhotoRoom - it was a big truck and a lot of other street stuff - and replaced it with a plain one.
29th March 2023

Karen

@cocokinetic
