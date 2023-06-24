Previous
Drinking a Coconut by cocokinetic
Drinking a Coconut

Shot on the fly, blurry, noisy and strange colour - but I still like the capture - I guess that says a lot for my taste ;-)

Grand Baie beach.

24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
Elisa Smith ace
I love it.
June 24th, 2023  
