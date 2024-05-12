Sign up
Previous
Photo 491
Cookie Jar Shadow
I put a glass cookie jar out in the sun to dry earlier this morning, and when I went to fetch it a half hour or so ago, I couldn't help but notice the interesting shadow.
I wonder where the crosshatch lines visible in the shadow come from. The glass jar is clear glass, with no patterns etc on it. Could it be reflection/refraction, maybe.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
winghong_ho
Nice capture of light and shadow. I cannot explain why the crosshatch lines appear also.
May 12th, 2024
