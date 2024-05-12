Previous
Cookie Jar Shadow by cocokinetic
Photo 491

Cookie Jar Shadow

I put a glass cookie jar out in the sun to dry earlier this morning, and when I went to fetch it a half hour or so ago, I couldn't help but notice the interesting shadow.

I wonder where the crosshatch lines visible in the shadow come from. The glass jar is clear glass, with no patterns etc on it. Could it be reflection/refraction, maybe.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Nice capture of light and shadow. I cannot explain why the crosshatch lines appear also.
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise