I'm starting from day 1 on Jessica’s Every Day’s a Holiday theme. I'll see how many of these holidays I can do this month. Some may be a bit more of a stretch of the imagination than what the holiday calls for. I'll give it my best shot, I think its a good creative challenge.A phone capture at a nail-polish booth at the supermarket early this morning. My first capture for June. (June! What happened to last week? Last month? February and March? Last year, even? Time just goes by so fast.)