Previous
2 - Rocky Road Day by cocokinetic
Photo 508

2 - Rocky Road Day

Every Day’s a Holiday theme.

A stony road in the sugarcane fields. There are one or two rocks ;-)

Rocky roads are getting hard to come by, they used to be quite plentiful in the cane fields.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
This is my second year with 365. I am South African-born, and now live on the island of Mauritius after meeting and marrying my French-Mauritian...
139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise