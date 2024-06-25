Previous
Sipping Rum Under a Coconut Tree by cocokinetic
Photo 524

Sipping Rum Under a Coconut Tree

My husband and I sat on the beach at sunset under this very coconut tree, a bottle of rum, two bottles of coconut water and lots of ice readily available.

At this stage we were still sober enough to find a tree that had just been stripped of its coconuts - those nuts tend to come zipping down like missiles, completely unannounced, and can do serious damage to your skull. Or your shoulder. Or any part of the body where it smashes into.

We strolled and wandered and wobbled home an hour or so later, who knows. The blind leading the blind. I took my camera with me to ostensibly capture a few shots of the sunset, but that didn't materialise. Good intentions and all that.

Early night tonight, we’re both a bit the worse off for that liquid refreshment. I love this island with all its idiosyncrasies, and I love my crazy French-Mauritian husband. My best friend, we've been through so very much together, both great pain and great joy.

It’s a wonderful world.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Wonderful shot
June 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
What a fabulous idea… fresh coconut cracked open is the best!! Enjoy!
June 25th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a story. A love story involving rum. Rum just happens to be my favourite drink! And a love story with a happy ending is just the best. :)
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise