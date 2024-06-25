Sipping Rum Under a Coconut Tree

My husband and I sat on the beach at sunset under this very coconut tree, a bottle of rum, two bottles of coconut water and lots of ice readily available.



At this stage we were still sober enough to find a tree that had just been stripped of its coconuts - those nuts tend to come zipping down like missiles, completely unannounced, and can do serious damage to your skull. Or your shoulder. Or any part of the body where it smashes into.



We strolled and wandered and wobbled home an hour or so later, who knows. The blind leading the blind. I took my camera with me to ostensibly capture a few shots of the sunset, but that didn't materialise. Good intentions and all that.



Early night tonight, we’re both a bit the worse off for that liquid refreshment. I love this island with all its idiosyncrasies, and I love my crazy French-Mauritian husband. My best friend, we've been through so very much together, both great pain and great joy.



It’s a wonderful world.