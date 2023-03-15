Previous
Rainbow Challenge Day 15 - Yellow by cocokinetic
314 / 365

Rainbow Challenge Day 15 - Yellow

A Village Weaver next to one of the nests these birds weave.

I walked around the area a bit whilst I was waiting for the Shell garage guy to fix my car’s flat tyre; this tree full of weaver birds and nests was next to the garage.
Karen

