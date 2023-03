Rainbow Challenge Day 22 - Yellow

Something about this lady’s pose and body language and the way she was looking intensely at something made me wonder what was going through her mind.



It was also most convenient that she had a yellow headdress on ;-)



I captured this image using Lightroom as the ‘camera’ on my phone. I quite like the retro mood and feel Lightroom gave to the image. It's the first time I've tried taking photos using Lightroom - only found out this morning that Lightroom could do this!