328 / 365
Rainbow Challenge Day 28-Orange
I came across these pretty orange berries growing wild in a run-down abandoned hotel building.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
