Previous
Next
WWYD-219 Starting Photo 2 by cocokinetic
341 / 365

WWYD-219 Starting Photo 2

And here’s a peeling paint texture. Again, no changes made other than convert from Raw to Jpeg.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47819/next-up:-wwyd-219
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 and opened the...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise