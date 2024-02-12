Previous
Turtle impression by colleennoe
41 / 365

Turtle impression

A turtle washed up on the beach during some cool weather but I didn’t get there soon enough and the turtle rescue took it away. So all I was left with was an impression.
12th February 2024

Colita Maria

@colleennoe
My display name is a silly nickname my older sisters used to call me. I live in a rural midwestern area.
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy 💫
Cool, Well spotted .
February 25th, 2024  
