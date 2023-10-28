Previous
Golden orange reflections at high tide during another beautiful denser over the marsh. This is the view from my brother’s back yard and dock by congaree
Golden orange reflections at high tide during another beautiful denser over the marsh. This is the view from my brother's back yard and dock

28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
