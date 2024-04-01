Previous
Wild azalea and park landscape by congaree
Photo 2809

Wild azalea and park landscape

1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
769% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fav. So lush and green. The orange azaleas sure make a fabulous point of reference in this shot.
April 1st, 2024  
Agnes ace
Fantastic the orange flowers
April 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise