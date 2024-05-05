Previous
Sunset over the Ashley River near where it meets the Atlantic Ocean by congaree
Sunset over the Ashley River near where it meets the Atlantic Ocean

5th May 2024 5th May 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
gloria jones ace
Fabulous.
May 5th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I'm trying to work out where this is - sunset means west but the Atlantic ocean is east.
May 5th, 2024  
