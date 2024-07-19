Previous
Wentworth Mansion by congaree
Photo 2893

Wentworth Mansion

This was once the largest private home in Charleston. It is now a boutique hotel with a fancy restaurant and pricey rooms. It’s such a grand old building. I used to live only a few blocks away so I saw and photographed it often.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What an incredible building to have as your home!!
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise