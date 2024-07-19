Sign up
Previous
Photo 2893
Wentworth Mansion
This was once the largest private home in Charleston. It is now a boutique hotel with a fancy restaurant and pricey rooms. It’s such a grand old building. I used to live only a few blocks away so I saw and photographed it often.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Rob Z
ace
What an incredible building to have as your home!!
July 19th, 2024
