Photo 1167
Plumed cockscomb
I found this most unusual flower In the gardens at Hampton Park
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
