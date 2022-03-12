Previous
Next
Spanish moss and afternoon light by congaree
Photo 1377

Spanish moss and afternoon light

12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
377% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynne
A friend and I are headed to Savannah at the end of the month. I'm looking forward to coming home with some nice photographs. I love all the moss and gardens in your part of the world.
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise