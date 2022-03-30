Previous
Azaleas and Queen Anne architecture, Historic Charleston by congaree
Azaleas and Queen Anne architecture, Historic Charleston

30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Milanie ace
A good angle on that beautiful old home. Nice southern picture
March 31st, 2022  
