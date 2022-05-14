Sign up
Photo 1400
Stochesia
14th May 2022
14th May 22
1
1
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
4724
photos
116
followers
30
following
383% complete
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
Views
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th May 2022 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Cool looking flower. Great shot.
May 15th, 2022
