Previous
Next
Natural fan by congaree
Photo 1462

Natural fan

28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda ace
Beautiful light and shadows!
October 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and frame filler.
October 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow! fabulous! beautiful light ,
October 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise