Previous
Photo 1579
The magnificent blooms of crape myrtles adorn our city now!
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5253
photos
100
followers
29
following
432% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2023 8:19pm
