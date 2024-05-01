Previous
A very special rose by congaree
Photo 1721

A very special rose

1st May 2024 1st May 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
471% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A most unusual rose with these beautiful tones, such a lovely shot.
May 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise