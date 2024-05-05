Sign up
Previous
Photo 1723
An afternoon of spectacular high clouds
5th May 2024
5th May 24
2
1
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5692
photos
108
followers
28
following
472% complete
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
2830
2831
1722
1135
2832
1723
2833
1136
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
3rd May 2024 3:50pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 5th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Looks like 'mare's tails to me! High winds aloft!
May 5th, 2024
