Photo 632
After the rain at the park
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
1
1
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
4096
photos
98
followers
35
following
173% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
My favorites 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of those lovely reflections
September 30th, 2020
