Photo 849
Beautiful crape myrtles are in bloom all over our city now.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
4794
photos
119
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
My favorites 2
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th June 2022 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
I was just noticing it blooming across the street today. Such a pretty color.
July 4th, 2022
Bill
ace
So pretty.
July 4th, 2022
