Hibiscus 2 by congaree
Photo 1011

Hibiscus 2

5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and colour.
September 5th, 2023  
Wylie ace
a beautiful pink specimen
September 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous pink colour, great capture of the flower and bug!
September 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
My hibiscus bloomed today
September 5th, 2023  
