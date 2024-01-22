Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1080
Winter afternoon and holly berries
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5512
photos
107
followers
28
following
295% complete
View this month »
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
Latest from all albums
1078
2768
1661
1079
2769
2770
1662
1080
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
My favorites 2
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th January 2024 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful pop of red!
January 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close