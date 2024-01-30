Previous
Middleton Place Gardens, near Charleston, SC by congaree
Middleton Place Gardens, near Charleston, SC

This past Friday I took a memorable camellia photo walk at the centuries-old and majestic Middleton Place. Camellias were at peak bloom everywhere in the gardens, and I took a lots of photos. I’ll be posting some of them for the next several days.
