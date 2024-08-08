Previous
Kaleidoscope Art by congaree
Kaleidoscope Art

I’m endlessly fascinated by the infinite patterns and color combinations I create on five of my kaleidoscopes. Hmmm… I wonder what this is telling me?!🤔
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Julie Ryan ace
It's very pretty, and you never get the same pattern
August 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely art and colours.
August 8th, 2024  
