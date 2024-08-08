Sign up
Previous
Photo 1192
Kaleidoscope Art
I’m endlessly fascinated by the infinite patterns and color combinations I create on five of my kaleidoscopes. Hmmm… I wonder what this is telling me?!🤔
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
2
0
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5883
photos
109
followers
26
following
326% complete
View this month »
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
Latest from all albums
1190
1783
2905
1784
1191
2906
1785
1192
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
My favorites 2
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th August 2024 3:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Julie Ryan
ace
It's very pretty, and you never get the same pattern
August 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely art and colours.
August 8th, 2024
