End of year. A few fotos are still missing. by cordulaamann
241 / 365

End of year. A few fotos are still missing.

A book about dementia. "As my father can no longer cross the bridge into my world, I have to go over to his.” Arno Geiger.(November 14th).
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

