The before shot

Before the school holidays, everything had to be packed off the carpet. The desks were piled to the rafters.

Thankfully my kids (include the almost-6-ft 15yo) helped me pull it down.

I must post an ‘after’ pic when it’s all back to normal.

This is just more of the unpaid work of teachers... it takes days to unpack and set up a classroom ready for the kids and all of that work is done in our own time.