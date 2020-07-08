Sign up
Photo 2426
Under the banyan tree
City Botanic Gardens
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Amanda Thepanda
@corymbia
....and a reboot in 2020. I'm on holidays still so hoping I can keep this up when I'm back at work ... I started this...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
7th July 2020 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
light
,
green
,
brisbane
,
city
,
shade
,
gardens
,
fig
,
ficus
,
botanic
,
microcarpa
