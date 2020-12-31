Sign up
Photo 2434
Quandamooka Country
I love the green summer sea
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Amanda Thepanda
@corymbia
....and a reboot in 2020. I'm on holidays still so hoping I can keep this up when I'm back at work ... I started this...
Tags
log
,
green
,
water
,
sea
,
ocean
,
happy
,
brisbane
,
australia
,
bay
,
sparkle
,
jetty
,
boardwalk
,
mangroves
,
wynnum
,
moreton
,
quandamooka
,
phytoplankton
Harry J Benson
ace
Good composition, leading lines, and colouration
December 30th, 2020
