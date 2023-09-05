Previous
Floydson by corymbia
Floydson

Seconds before Floydson decided that my green phone case was the love of his life and launched himself at me…. #frog #floydson
5th September 2023

Amanda Thepanda

@corymbia
....and a reboot in 2020. I'm on holidays still so hoping I can keep this up when I'm back at work ... I started this...
