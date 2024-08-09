Previous
Inky Fingers
Inky Fingers

I loved making this card today, my fingers were so inky but I am pleased it worked out. It’s for a girl friends birthday and I am sure she will love it. It a very long tent style made with an A4 sheet folded length ways making it 30 cms long. It’s a mixture of stamping and sketching with a distressed oxide ink background, it’s a sunset scene. The next one may be twilight with blue poppies, just so many ideas when I have my mojo running!!

When I had my craft room sorted last year one of the boxes got mixed up with what I was letting go to our local charity shop. I’m lamenting the loss of ink stamps, stamping blocks and stamps, I’m gutted there was well over £100 in the box and I’m really missing it now. Which is why this card was a mixture of stamp and sketch.
Beryl Lloyd ace
However you achieved this - it is a beauty ! We always lament and miss craft tools that we let go of ! in spite of this I love the colour tones and details in this card ! - fav for me !
August 9th, 2024  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
August 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 9th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Oh wow! I would be delighted to receive a card like this, you are very talented.
August 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
It's so beautiful!
August 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh how frustrating about the mix up! So sorry.
But this is an absolute beauty
August 9th, 2024  
