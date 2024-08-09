Inky Fingers

I loved making this card today, my fingers were so inky but I am pleased it worked out. It’s for a girl friends birthday and I am sure she will love it. It a very long tent style made with an A4 sheet folded length ways making it 30 cms long. It’s a mixture of stamping and sketching with a distressed oxide ink background, it’s a sunset scene. The next one may be twilight with blue poppies, just so many ideas when I have my mojo running!!



When I had my craft room sorted last year one of the boxes got mixed up with what I was letting go to our local charity shop. I’m lamenting the loss of ink stamps, stamping blocks and stamps, I’m gutted there was well over £100 in the box and I’m really missing it now. Which is why this card was a mixture of stamp and sketch.

Best on black



