213 / 365
I think these are South island variable oystercatcher
Caught them flying over the top of me
30th December 2021
30th Dec 21
1
1
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
632
photos
13
followers
9
following
71% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
26th March 2022 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
funny i have only seen the black ones down here on the west coast!
March 30th, 2022
