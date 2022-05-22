Sign up
356 / 365
wide shot of Tama Lakes and Mt Ruapehu
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
4th June 2022 2:55pm
Yao RL
ace
Love this shot, normally I put lake as the main subject, this is really unique and fresh looking.
June 21st, 2022
