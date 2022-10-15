Sign up
Photo 502
Tawhai Falls - after heavy rainfall
On a good day I could stand on those rocks and photograph the falls but the National Park received a massive downpour and turned it into strong rapids!
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
496
497
498
499
500
501
502
503
