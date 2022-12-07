Previous
Next
Organic Garden #14 Worlds smallest bug! by creative_shots
Photo 554

Organic Garden #14 Worlds smallest bug!

Wow this guy is so tiny surprised I was able to get him in focus! I have no idea what species he is but thanks for staying still :)
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
I am constantly amazed the capability of the lens to be able to capture those tiny things. I have tried this site ( https://www.landcareresearch.co.nz/tools-and-resources/identification/what-is-this-bug/), but failed to decide which one is this.
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise