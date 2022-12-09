Sign up
Photo 556
Organic Garden #16 I was mistaken....
Now I'm sure this is the smallest insect I have seen lol, It was so tiny I'm sure my lens was mm away from it . Google says it is a "Metallic green and yellow fly - Cephalochrysa canadensis"
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
0
0
Steve
@creative_shots
Views
5
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th February 2023 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
and
,
green
,
yellow
,
fly
,
-
,
metallic
,
canadensis
,
cephalochrysa
