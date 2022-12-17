Sign up
Photo 565
Heading home to build his nest
Watched him for awhile, he was pulling sticks from the bank.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
Photo Details
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
14th October 2022 12:58pm
Tags
shag
kali
ace
what a great photo !
March 4th, 2023
